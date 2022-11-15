Kharge, Gandhis to Kanhaiya Kumar: Congress' star campaigners for Gujarat polls

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Gandhi family, the party’s two chief ministers and other senior leaders are among stalwarts lined up to campaign for next month’s crucial Gujarat Assembly election.

The party released a list of 40 names Tuesday that includes Sonia Gandhi, its longest-serving president and chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance, and her children - Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list also includes Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, as well prominent faces like ex Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot - who led an unsuccessful rebellion against Gehlot - and former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and others.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the fiery former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader who joined the party last year, is also on the list.

In a notable omission, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor - Kharge's contender for last month’s presidential polls - is not on the list.

Here's the full list:

S. No. Campaigner name 1. Mallikarjun Kharge 2. Sonia Gandhi 3. Rahul Gandhi 4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 5. Ashok Gehlot 6. Bhupesh Baghel 7. Ramesh Chennithala 8. Digvijaya Singh 9. Kamal Nath 10. Bhupinder Singh Hooda 11. Ashok Chavan 12. Tariq Anwar 13. B.K. Hariprasad 14. Mohan Prakash 15. Shaktisinh Gohil 16. Raghu Sharma 17. Jagdish Thakor 18. Sukhram Rathva 19. Sachin Pilot 20. Shivaji Rao Moghe

S. No. Campaigner name 1. Bharatsinh M.Solanki 2. Arjun Modhwadia 3. Siddharth Patel 4. Amit Chavda 5. Naranbhai Rathwa 6. Jignesh Mevani 7. Pawan Khera 8. Imran Pratapgarhi 9. Kanhaiya Kumar 10. Kantilal Bhuria 11. Naseem Khan 12. Rajesh Lilothia 13. Paresh Dhanani 14. Virender Singh Rathore 15. Usha Naidu 16. Ramkishan Ojha 17. B.M. Sandeep 18. Anant Patel 19. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring 20. Indravijaysinh Gohil

Days earlier the BJP released its star-studded list, which includes prime minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Gujarat votes in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - with results due on December 8.

The BJP is bidding to retain control of the prime minister’s home state and faces a twin challenge from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal.