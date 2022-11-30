Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 1
Among the key constituencies that will head for polls on December 1 include BJP strongholds Ghatlodia, Jamnagar North, Porbandar, Dwarka, as well as the site of the tragic bridge collapse – Morbi.
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 1: The stage is set for Gujarat Assembly election, the polling for which will be held in two phases – on December 1 and December 5. A total of 1,621 candidates will battle it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. Of them, 788 candidates – including 70 women and 339 independents – will contest in the first phase which will be held across 89 seats. Gujarat will witness a three-way contest this time, among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress in opposition, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, who are contesting the western state for the first time.
The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:
|Sr. No.
|Constituency Name
|District
|1
|Abdasa
|Kachchh
|2
|Mandvi (Kachchh)
|3
|Bhuj
|4
|Anjar
|5
|Gandhidham (SC)
|6
|Rapar
|7
|Dasada (SC)
|Surendranagar
|8
|Limbdi
|9
|Wadhwan
|10
|Chotila
|11
|Dhrangadhra
|12
|Morbi
|Morbi
|13
|Tankara
|14
|Wankaner
|15
|Rajkot East
|Rajkot
|16
|Rajkot West
|17
|Rajkot South
|18
|Rajkot Rural (SC)
|19
|Jasdan
|20
|Gondal
|21
|Jetpur (Rajkot)
|22
|Dhoraji
|23
|Kalavad (SC)
|Jamnagar
|24
|Jamnagar Rural
|25
|Jamnagar North
|26
|Jamnagar South
|27
|Jamjodhpur
|28
|Khambhaliya
|Devbhoomi Dwarka
|29
|Dwarka
|30
|Porbandar
|Porbandar
|31
|Kutiyana
|32
|Manavadar
|Junagadh
|33
|Junagadh
|34
|Visavadar
|35
|Keshod
|36
|Mangrol (Junagadh)
|37
|Somnath
|Gir Somnath
|38
|Talala
|39
|Kodinar (SC)
|40
|Una
|41
|Dhari
|Amreli
|42
|Amreli
|43
|Lathi
|44
|Savarkundla
|45
|Rajula
|46
|Mahuva (Bhavnagar)
|Bhavnagar
|47
|Talaja
|48
|Gariadhar
|49
|Palitana
|50
|Bhavnagar Rural
|51
|Bhavnagar East
|52
|Bhavnagar West
|53
|Gadhada (SC)
|Botad
|54
|Botad
|55
|Nandod
|Narmada
|56
|Dediapada
|57
|Jambusar
|Bharuch
|58
|Vagra
|59
|Jhagadia
|60
|Bharuch
|61
|Ankleshwar
|62
|Olpad
|Surat
|63
|Mangrol (Surat)
|64
|Mandvi (Surat)
|65
|Kamrej
|66
|Surat East
|67
|Surat North
|68
|Varachha Road
|69
|Karanj
|70
|Limbayat
|71
|Udhana
|72
|Majura
|73
|Katargam
|74
|Surat West
|75
|Choryasi
|76
|Bardoli (SC)
|77
|Mahuva (Surat)
|78
|Vyara
|Tapi
|79
|Nizar
|80
|Dangs
|Dang
|81
|Jalalpore
|Navsari
|82
|Navsari
|83
|Gandevi
|84
|Vansda
|85
|Dharampur
|Valsad
|86
|Valsad
|87
|Pardi
|88
|Kaprada
|89
|Umbergaon