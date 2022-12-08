AICC in-charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, quits after party's dismal performance

Congress leader Raghu Sharma has quit as AICC in-charge of Gujarat after party's disastrous performance in the assembly elections. Congress has so far managed to win 24 assembly seats and is leading on 15 seats at the time of writing this. The grand old party's vote share has shrunk to just over 27% as the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took away almost 13% vote share of the total votes polled in 2022 Gujarat assembly election.

Earlier today, even as the initial trends pointed at the return of the BJP government in Gujarat, Raghu Sharma expressed hope of having "surprising" results for this party.

"Surprising results will come in favour of the Congress party. BJP will not be seen in reality. Wait for the final results," Sharma said, as quoted by ANI.

But it turned out more of a shock for the Congress party which may get restricted below 40 seats in 182-seat strong Gujarat assembly.

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said that the party will soon hold a meeting to analyse the shortcomings.

"It is true that AAP & Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut (of Congress) during the polls. We will hold a meeting soon to analyze the shortcomings. I hope the next govt will fulfill its promises," Thakor said.

