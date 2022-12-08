Gujarat Election News: 'New record...': Rajnath Singh revels in BJP's dominance

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominant start to counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election. The ruling BJP - on course to demolish the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party en route to a seventh term in power - has crossed the 150-mark in leads in the battle for the 182-member Assembly.

"There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in prime minister Narendra Modi," Rajnath Singh said.

Trends at 10.30 show BJP ahead in 148 seats. Congress is ahead in 19 and the Aam Aadmi Party - making its debut in Gujarat Assembly elections - is leading in eight. The Samajwadi Party is leading in one and independents in three.

Among the big names in the fray in this election are chief minister Bhupendra Patel and former Congress leader Hardik Patel.

The BJP is widely expected to return to power in the prime minister's home state, with all exit polls handing the saffron party a big win.

Gujarat witnessed high-profile campaigning from top leaders of the BJP, including Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the party to victory in the election in his state earlier this year, was also part of the campaign blitzkrieg.

Gujarat voted in two phases - on Dec 1 and 5.

Elections in the state are traditionally a two-way fight between the BJP and the Congress, but the entrance of the Aam Aadmi Party raised hopes of a three-way race for power.

That hope was dented by the exit polls, which handed Arvind Kejriwal's outfit a near-zero return despite aggressive campaigning. The BJP had dismissed the AAP as a potential challenger, insisting the Congress remains its closest rival.

