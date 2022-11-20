Gujarat polls: AAP dissidents organise sammelan in Surat

A large group of dissident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from across the state converged at the ‘Maha Sammelan’ in Surat’s Ved Road on Sunday, dealing a huge blow to the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

The sammelan was organised by AAP rebel leaders and activists, led by dissident AAP leader Raju Diyora, under the banner of ‘AAP Bandharan Rakshak Samiti’ (AAP Constitution Saving Committee). The sammelan was held at the Maniba Party plot in Ved Road, which is part of the Katargam assembly constituency, where Gopal Italia, the AAP’s prominent face and Gujarat president, is running against sitting MLA and Gujarat minister Vinu Moradiya.

“In the last three years, we have committed our blood and sweat to the party, considering it as a people’s party. But we were wrong when AAP leaders made millions of rupees by selling tickets for the Gujarat assembly elections,” claimed Raju Deora, a senior AAP leader who was denied a ticket for the Katargam assembly seat by the party. “In Gujarat, the AAP is trying to mislead voters and party workers. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is a ‘Maha-Thag’ (great liar) because he wants to increase Gujarat’s vote share from 0.003% in the 2017 assembly elections to 6% in the upcoming assembly election,” he alleged.

“Have they made the result of the public poll on Isudan Gadhvi as CM face in Gujarat public? Do they (AAP) believe Gujarat voters are stupid? It was their decision, not the people of Gujarat, to field Isudan Gadhavi as the CM face. They are duping the people of Gujarat by announcing free education, guarantee cards, free energy, and free schooling, among other things,” he said.

The dissident AAP workers and leaders from all the 182 assembly constituencies across Gujarat gathered at the sprawling Maniba Party plot in Ved Road on Sunday. The dissident workers have unanimously decided to visit every assembly constituency in Gujarat and meet the workers and leaders of the AAP and campaign against the party.

“We intend to promote awareness among the people in all the 182 assembly seats in the state on the anti-Gujarat plans of the AAP,” said Kanti Patel, a dissident AAP worker. They are getting money from Khalistan. AAP aspires to become India’s national party by growing its current 0.003% vote share to 6% in the upcoming elections.

Yogesh Jadhwani, a spokesperson for the AAP in Surat, claimed that the BJP was behind the sammelan. He added, “The BJP has broken all the norms of hooliganism.” A group led by Raju Diyora and seven or eight others organised the sammelan. Although he has been a member of the party, Raju Diyora has not been officially appointed to any position within the organisation. The BJP is the sole benefactor of the entire operation. With their setback in the Katargam assembly constituency, the BJP is doing everything they can to tarnish the reputation of the AAP.”