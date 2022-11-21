Gujarat polls: In attack on BJP over Morbi bridge tragedy, Rahul says ‘no action…’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP-led Gujarat government over the collapse of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town on October 30, in which more than 140 people were killed.



“150 people died in the Morbi accident. This is not a political issue. Question arises that no action was taken against those responsible for this, no FIR was lodged”, Gandhi said during a poll rally in Rajkot.



“Only because they share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them? They nabbed 2 watchmen & arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible”, he added.



The suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi had collapsed days after it was reopened following renovation.

Rajkot, Gujarat | Only because they share a good relationship with BJP, nothing happened to them? They nabbed 2 watchmen & arrested them but did nothing against those actually responsible: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/gfg4dRHqjN — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

Last week, the Gujarat high court had asked the Morbi civic body if the agreement to allow a private company to maintain and operate the British-era bridge was approved by the authority and whether it gave nod to the firm to open the bridge for public use. The Oreva Group was tasked with the maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge. It also pulled up the civic body for allowing the company to open the bridge for public use after the authority informed the high court that it had not given the approval for it.



On Monday, the Supreme Court termed the mishap an ‘enormous tragedy’ and requested the high court to take up the matter suo motu on a periodical basis to ensure all aspects of a proper probe are addressed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON