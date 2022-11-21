Home / India News / ‘An enormous tragedy’: Supreme Court on Gujarat bridge collapse

‘An enormous tragedy’: Supreme Court on Gujarat bridge collapse

india news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Morbi tragedy: The bridge collapse had killed more than 130 people.

The suspension bridge in Gujatat’s Morbi collapsed on October 30, claiming lives of 135 people. (PTI)
The suspension bridge in Gujatat’s Morbi collapsed on October 30, claiming lives of 135 people. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday called the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat an "enormous tragedy". One-hundred and thirty-five people - including over 40 children - were killed in the incident, which turned out to be one of the worst disasters in the country recently. The top court has also requested the Gujarat High Court to take up the matter suo motu on a periodical basis to ensure all aspects of a proper probe, fixing accountability and adequate damages for the victims are duly addressed.

The top court has also asked the petitioners - who brought up the matter - to approach the high court since the case has already been initiated there after the HC took note of the accident. The suspension bridge - on the Machchu river - had collapsed on October 30, just days after it had reopened following renovation.

Last week, the Gujarat High Court had asked the civic body in Morbi if the agreement - to allow a private company to maintain and operate the British-era suspension bridge - was approved by the authority and whether it gave permission to the firm to open the bridge for public use. The Oreva Group - better known as the makers of Ajanta clock - was tasked with the maintenance of the bridge.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court gujarat
supreme court gujarat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out