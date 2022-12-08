Gujarat results: Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel eye victory; tough road for Mevani

Two out of three vibrant youth politicians from Gujarat, who are always visibly vocal of their opinions, seem to be having a happy day out in the state on Thursday as they are poised to win their respective battles in Virmagam and Gandhinagar South, respectively. Sadly, the ‘third musketeer’ is staring at an unforeseen defeat in his home seat of Vadgam.

Born out of the 2015 Patel agitation in Gujarat, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are headed towards victory, while Congress’ Jignesh Mevani is in a neck-to-neck fight with his BJP opponent.

The BJP is headed towards a historic win in Gujarat with a record-extending seventh term. But, according to early trends, both Congress turncoats and BJP candidates Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor are sailing over their Congress rivals, while Mevani is finding the going tough.

After around 13 rounds of counting in the Virmagam constituency, Hardik Patel is leading with 46,238 votes over his rival from the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). While the sitting MLA from Congress, Lakhabai Bharwad, is out of contention with 18,186 votes.

In Gandhinagar South, Alpesh Thakor is leading with 50,665 votes over his Congress rival Himanshu Patel. Thakor had lost from the Radhanpur constituency in the 2019 by-polls, which was necessitated after he resigned as MLA and quit the Congress.

Mevani, the sitting independent MLA from Vadgam who pledged support to the Congress, is behind with 28,594 votes against his BJP rival Manilal Vaghela, who won from the same seat in the 2012 elections on a Congress ticket. Vaghela had vacated the seat for Mevani in the 2017 elections.