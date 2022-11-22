‘Russia, Ukraine tanks kept silent for 3 days after Modi’s call’: Amit Shah

The tanks of Ukraine and Russia had kept silent for three days to enable the evacuation of Indian students after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Ukrainian Prime Minister and Russian President, Union home minister Amit Shah claimed on Tuesday. He was speaking at a poll rally in his and PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, which will vote for the assembly elections in two phases on December 1 and 5.

“Our 35,000 students were stuck up in Ukraine and everybody was worried, especially their parents. Narendra Modi called the Ukrainian Prime Minister and the Russian President and said that my 35,000 students are there. Halt your war for 3 days. So for three days, the tanks of both the sides kept silent, enabling the safe evacuation of our students from Ukraine. This can be called the pride of India,” Shah claimed while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Mahesh Raval, in Tharad.

Speaking on the economic front, Shah said, “When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the incumbent PM Manmohan Singh handed over India’s economy at 11th place in the world economy, the place which had been maintained since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the PM. Narendra Modi took the country’s economy from 8th position to fifth place in just 8 years.”

For the Gujarat people, he said, “I assure you that when your son becomes an adult, the value of your properties will be 4 fold. Asking to vote the BJP to power again, he said, “Don’t let the Congressia into power, otherwise once again the state will see communal riots.”

He asked, “Is Kashmir ours or not? Should Article 370 be abrogated or not? For 70 years, the Congress continued with this mistake of Jawaharlal (Nehru). After claiming the chair of PM for the second term, Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019, with a stroke of pen, abrogated Article 370. When I was speaking about this in the House (Parliament), the entire Opposition started ‘kau kau kau’ (crowing).”

On the Congress, he said, “When I was arriving here, I saw a board of the Congress displaying, ‘Work speaks’. I was amazed. Which work? You (Congress) have been out of power since 32 years from 1990 to 2022. where did the work come from? So I slowed the vehicle to read the list of work...... It said ‘24 hours power, primary school classrooms, tap water to every household, bringing Narmada waters to the state’; All these work done by the BJP was claimed by them.”

“Don’t be fooled,” Shah said. “For 60 years and four generations, they never did any good for the country.”

Shah also had two other rallies scheduled at Deesa and Sabarmati later in the day.

Responding to Shah, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Definitely our work speaks... the schools and colleges Amit Shah and Narendra Modi studied, all government and government grant-in-aid institution, were built during Congress times. More than 30,000 schools had been built by the Congress, where teachers used to get paid full salary. This is the Congress’ work. Whatever dams you see in Gujarat, all those were built in Congress’ time. On the floor of the state assembly, the BJP government itself have said that no major irrigation work were carried out by them. During the BJP reign of 27 years, they have not built any Primary Health Centres (PHCs), whereas all the PHCs, CHCs (Community Health Centres), district and civil hospitals were built during the Congress time. The Congress built GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation), whereas during the BJP rule more than 50% of industries have shutdown. More than 90% of the Narmada scheme work were completed during the Congress rule.”

Reacting to Shah’s remarks on Article 370, Doshi said, “Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t make any mistake. but he acted according to the circumstances and according to the agreement with the then (Kashmir) ruler Hari Singh. I want to ask Amit Shah one question. The BJP used to say that every Gujarati would be able to buy plots of land in Kashmir, please provide me a single name of a common Gujarati person who has bought a tiny bit of land in Kashmir after the abrogation.”