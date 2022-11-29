Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch | Chaos after bull enters Congress rally in Gujarat, Gehlot blames BJP

Published on Nov 29, 2022 05:19 PM IST

According to Gehlot, the BJP sent this bull to disrupt the gathering. "It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings," he said.

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A stray bull invaded the Congress rally in Mehsana, Gujarat, triggering fear and panic among the attendees. A video of the incident is now doing rounds on the internet in which Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is seen addressing the audience, while a bull enters the meeting and causes people to flee their seats and run about in fear.

Meanwhile, Gehlot advised the crowd to stay calm, asserting that he has seen such situations occur time and time again, whenever there is a gathering of the Congress, BJP members leave a bull or a cow in there. According to Gehlot, the BJP sent this bull to disrupt the gathering. "It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings," he said.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 – will see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, a new entrant in the high stake election. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in will end on Tuesday.

