Himachal CM race: Pratibha Singh's supporters protest as CLP meets | VIDEO

There is trouble brewing for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh as the party looks to name a new chief minister for the state it claimed in Thursday's Assembly election. Ex state unit boss Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is widely expected to be named to that post but supporters of the current chief - Pratibha Singh - are determined to make their voices heard.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a large crowd of people ­- reportedly her loyalists - shouting vociferously in Shimla, where the Congress' new legislature party is meeting to decide on a chief minister's name.

On Friday a similar demonstration was held by a mob believed to consist of her supporters as they blocked Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's car in Shimla; he was one of three top names sent by the Congress HQ.

Before that disruption Baghel - then on his way to meeting with Pratibha Singh and other leaders - told reporters 'there is no question of neglecting anyone...'

The comment was seen as a response to Pratibha Singh's statements.

Apart from being the party's Himachal unit chief, she is the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, one of the state's tallest leaders and a six-time former CM.

Hours after it was apparent that the party was set to return to power in the hill state (and on occasions after), Singh said the Congress had 'won this poll in the name of the late Virbhadra Singh' and declared it 'can't neglect his family'.

Pratibha Singh - a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi - did not contest. This means she must win an Assembly seat within six months if she is named CM.

Her son, though, is an elected MLA, and can be chosen. Vikramaditya Singh won his father's Shimla (rural) seat. He, though, is batting for his mother.

However, in a dramatic plot twist earlier today, media reports indicated Pratibha Singh had been ruled out of contention because she did not have support.

Sukhwinder Singh, a three-time MLA from Nadaun, reports indicated, did.

Sukhu, though, played down the buzz, telling reporters earlier today, "I am not yet aware of the decision of the high command. I am going to the meeting..."

Congress MLAs passed a resolution Friday authorising the high command to select the next leader of the legislature party and, therefore, the chief minister.

The Congress won 40 of the state's 68 seats to return to power in the hill state, which traditionally votes out the incumbent government. The BJP got 25 seats and independent candidates picked up the remaining constituencies.

