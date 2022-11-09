'When I had gone to Amethi...': Anurag Thakur’s swipe at Cong's ‘garibi hatao’ slogan

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress’s famous "Garibi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove poverty, rescue the country) slogan and alleged that it has always created hurdles in the path of development.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur, the Union minister said, “Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi used to say 'garibi hatao'. Even Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi raised the same slogan. But when I had gone to Amethi during (BJP's) Tiranga Yatra, I had seen a long queue of shanties."

Thakur lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s work since 2014 and claimed that the party has ensured that basic amenities like tap water access, LPG cylinder, and electricity reach the last mile.

“What changed after 2014? Today, 3.22 crore people have been provided with pucca houses, every village has electricity connection, every house has tap water access, every kitchen has LPG cylinder, houses have toilets and people have bank accounts and access to Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

He also urged the people to vote for the BJP’s double-engine government so the “lotus can bloom.”

The political temperature in Himachal Pradesh is high as the state goes to poll on November 12. Leaders are making last-minute pitches based on promises and manifestos as the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party race to form the government in the high-octane poll, the result of which will be announced on December 8.

