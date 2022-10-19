Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: BJP's list of 62 candidates out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The list was released a day after the meeting of BJP's central election committee chaired by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda concluded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah were present in the meeting along with other members of the party's election committtee.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Ram Thakur will contest from Seraj constituency.

On Tuesday, Congress released its first list of 46 candidates for Himachal Pradesh Asssembly polls, scheduled for November 12. The grand old party fielded its legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli in Una district.

The former state Congress chiefs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Kuldeep Singh Rathore will contest the state elections from Nadaun and Theog constituency, respectively. Former state minister and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Asha Kumari has been fielded from her Dalhousie seat.

Voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Filing of nominations will start on October 17 and continue till October 25, with withdrawal allowed till October 29.

