Kerala challenging federal structure of constitution: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lashed out at the Kerala government for recommending a judicial probe against central investigation agencies probing gold smuggling and other cases.

"Kerala Cabinet has taken a decision to hold judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam. It means that Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution," Singh said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Singh is in Kerala to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections. The voting will be held in Kerala in a single phase on April 6.

"If we form government here, we will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabrimala. This is our well-considered decision," said the defence minister.

On Saturday, Singh said that the BJP's vote percentage and seats will increase in Kerala. "BJP has emerged as an alternative in the state. Our number of seats will also increase in this election in Kerala," he said.

The decision to recommending a judicial probe against central investigation agencies was taken at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Vijayaraghavan claimed that the agencies were being "misused and were guided by political motives", according to news agency ANI.

The cabinet has appointed Retired Judge KV Mohanan as the commissioner. He will consider the controversial audio recording of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, and a letter written by co-accused PS Sarith.

Another accused in the case, Sandeep Nair, had alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had "pressurised" him to name Vijayan in the case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA,) along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The Vijayan-government had, in November last year, withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for registering cases in the state.