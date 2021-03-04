IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala CM writes to CEC, accuses ED of violating model code of conduct
"The EC should take action against the investigating agency for violating the code of conduct," the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.(HT File photo )
"The EC should take action against the investigating agency for violating the code of conduct," the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.(HT File photo )
kerala assembly election

Kerala CM writes to CEC, accuses ED of violating model code of conduct

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Minister said that the ED summoned KIIFB officials as per the political interests of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) of summoning Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) officials and said it is violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Minister said that the ED summoned KIIFB officials as per the political interests of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Hence, it is violating the Model Code of Conduct.

"The EC should take action against the investigating agency for violating the code of conduct," the Chief Minister said.

Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on February 28 during a BJP Yatra is evidence of the political use of investigative agencies, the letter read.

Recently, Sitharaman accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of giving all the budget money to KIIFB.

While Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac yesterday said that there was no violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in an alleged case of external borrowings of KIIFB through Masala Bonds.

Also read: Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

"There is absolutely no violation of FEMA as we have received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," said Thomas Isaac while speaking to ANI.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without the permission of the union government.

Yesterday, ED sent a notice to KM Abraham, CEO of KIIFB and asked him to appear before its Kochi office on March 5. It also sent a notice to Deputy Managing Director Vikramjit Singh and asked him to appear before it on March 4.

KIIFB was constituted by the state government as a corporate body. In November 2020, it had initiated an investigation into the Masala bonds of the KIIFB, as per the sources.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of giving all the budget money to KIIFB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm pinarayi vijayan kerala infrastructure investment fund board
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

298 polling booths in Kerala's naxal hit areas to get one hour less polling time

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said the Election Commission has identified 298 polling booths in the state which are situated in the naxal affected areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Covid fight in focus as Left, UDF battle it out

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The elections are crucial for the LDF, with Kerala being the solitary communist bastion after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For the Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a bunch of electoral (and post-electoral) reverses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:16 AM IST
While Congress-led United Democratic Front welcomed the move, the NDA demanded an apology from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for registering cases against Lord Ayyappa devotees, adding that treating Sabarimala and anti-CAA protest cases equally was not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
kerala assembly election

Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Smriti Irani's reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’ in the southern state that he was used to a “different type of politics” in north India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP