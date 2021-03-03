Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a Covid-19 Vaccination Center, District Medical Office in Thiruvananthapuram.
"Covid-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over," he said.
"Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he added.
The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
"I took half an hour rest, no physical discomfort has been noticed. Other ministers who took the vaccine jab also shared similar experiences," he said.
Citing examples of vaccination drive against polio and smallpox, Vijayan said: "Vaccination has defended humanity from many viruses. I am saying this as there is a campaign by a few against the vaccination."
"Any hesitancy from your part can be a threat to the society and hence an injustice," he said.
India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first Covid-19 vaccine jabs.
More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Union Health Ministry informed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose
- The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Proud': Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha's message after taking Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star medal ex-army during Indo-China war, Abdul Kareem, now drives an auto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand for gasoline, diesel in India will reach record 215.24 mln in 1 yr: PPAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Guntur. Andhra cops 'fact-check' them
- A Guntur district official said the two hillocks were located at a distance of a one-and-a-half kilometre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu national highway, restoration work underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox