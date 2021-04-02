PM cites Metroman, says BJP stands for bringing progressive people into politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the professional community is all praise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party is bringing progressive and educated people into politics and cited the example of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan.

"People are seeing that BJP stands for bringing educated people into politics. The active presence of 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan speaks of that. He has contributed so much and now, he has chosen BJP as a means to serve society," PM Modi in said while addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Pathanamthitta.

Sreedharan faces current MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting as Congress candidate, and CPI(M)'s CP Pramod from Palakkad.

PM Modi asserted that the people of Kerala are seeing the development agenda of the BJP and NDA. "Enough is enough, people are telling UDF and LDF," he added.

PM Modi further alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) promote dynasty politics. "They (LDF and UDF) promote dynasty politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined," he added.

PM Modi said that access to drinking water is a problem in Kerala. "Only 25% of Kerala households had tap water supply before we started the Jal Jeevan Mission. Since it began, almost 20% households all over India got access to tapwater connections," he added.

The Prime Minister asserted that NDA's track record in tourism sector shows that their alliance alone can help this sector grow. "For Kerala, we want to focus on different aspects of tourism. There are opportunities in health, spiritual and cruise tourism," he said.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.