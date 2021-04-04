Rahul Gandhi has Easter lunch with orphans in Kerala; kids talk to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on video call

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a campaign trail for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, stopped for Easter lunch at an orphanage in the state's Wayanad district on Sunday. The Congress leader also made the children talk to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has cancelled her poll rallies is isolating herself as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“A special Easter lunch with my wonderful new friends at the Jeevan Jyothi Children’s Home- joined by a lovely virtual guest. No better way to celebrate such an auspicious occasion. I wish you all a Happy Easter, filled with an abundance of love & peace for you & your families. ♥️,” Rahul Gandhi posted on his official Instagram handle and shared a video where he could be seen enjoying a meal on a banana leaf platter with the children in Kalpetta.

Priyanka Gandhi, as she joined the event via conference, asked the children how they were doing and what they were having for Easter lunch. Rahul Gandhi introduced the children to Priyanka as his new friends. He pointed to a little girl, who he said, “wants to be a policewoman, wants to catch thieves.”

Rahul Gandhi had shared a similar video on Saturday, where he was seen talking to a child Advait Sumesh who wants to become a pilot. As the two chatted over coffee, the Congress leader asked the boy which plane he wanted to fly and told him that he himself was a pilot.

He posted the video of his interaction with Sumesh on Instagram, and wrote alongside, “The Congress party, the UDF & I are going to make sure that happens for him and every child in India & Kerala. We're going to make sure that no dream is too big & every child has the opportunity to fly to greater & greater heights.”

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning across Kerala as the state, which is set to witness a three-way fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India(Marxist)(CPI(M)), the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), goes to the polls on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.