‘Exposed to Covid-19’: Priyanka Gandhi isolates herself

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced that she is isolating herself on Friday after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In a video message on her Twitter handle, Gandhi said her scheduled election campaigns in this week have to be cancelled.

The Congress leader said that she has tested negative for Covid-19 but has been advised by her doctors to isolate herself after being exposed to the virus.

“Due to exposure to the novel coronavirus infection, I have to cancel my Assam tour. I will be in self-isolation for the next few days. I apologise to all for this inconvenience” she said. She also wished luck to all the candidates campaigning and prayed for Congress’s victory.

Gandhi had toured Kerala on March 30 and 31 and she was scheduled to go to Assam on Friday, Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Kerala on Sunday.

Earlier, Vadra, the Congress leader’s husband, took to Facebook to say he had tested positive for Covid-19. “ Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive. I have tested positive for Covid-19 although I am asymptomatic so far”.

Gandhi’s brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will campaign as per his usual schedule. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has kept herself completely away from the campaign on medical advice. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, too, has been advised by his doctors to stay indoors, but he recently posted a video message for the voters of Assam before the first phase of the assembly election.