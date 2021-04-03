Rahul Gandhi pitches 'Nyay' in Kerala, slams Modi's farm laws, rising fuel prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the government for rising petrol, diesel prices and the farm laws that take money out of people's pockets and repeated the party's 2019 Lok Sabha promise of Nyay, Nyuntam Aay Yojana, which will keep the money in "your pockets", reported news agency ANI.

“GST, petrol, diesel take money out of your pocket. Inflation takes money out of your pocket. Narendra Modi's farm laws take money out of your pocket. When is money put into your pocket? That's the proposal we've come with. We call it Nyay,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying on Saturday.

Addressing the rally, the Wayanad MP said the Nyay yojana will eradicate poverty from Kerala and nobody in the state will have less than ₹72,000 in their bank account once the scheme is implemented.

“Nyay yojana will destroy poverty in Kerala immediately. There will not be a single poor person in Kerala after Nyay is implemented. Nobody in this state will have less than ₹72,000 in their bank accounts,” he said.

The leader is in the poll-bound state ahead of the first and final phase of voting that is scheduled to take place on April 6. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance has been pitching its Nyay scheme to win the elections in the state.

Gandhi in previous rallies pointed out unemployment as one of the biggest problems in the state and said that the UDF intends to create skill development platforms to increase employability.

The counting of votes for the single phased election in the state will take place on May 2.