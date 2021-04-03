Sitharaman says people who vote for BJP will face ire of LDF in Kerala

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that people who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face issues as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) continue to practice politics of ‘corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities’ — while addressing a rally in Kerala.

The finance minister was addressing a rally in Kannur in the poll-bound state and said that Left-wing parties of Kerala indulge in corruption and violence and threaten anyone who challenges their ideology. Sitharaman said, “If you vote for BJP, you will not be given water and will not be allowed to open a business in your village. Your survival is at stake. Violence is their only mantra.”

“Their politics continues to depend on corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities. Left is indulging in politics of violence in Kerala and Bengal. The day since the ideology of communism has been imported to India, people have trusted them. But they have cut off the legs of people who dared to challenge their ideology,” the finance minister further added.

The finance minister held a roadshow at Kuthuparamba in the Kannur district. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Kerala where he called UDF and LDF ‘twins’ of misgovernance. He also suggested that the Congress should merge with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and form a new party suggesting they take the name “CCP- Comrade Congress Party.”

The Kerala Assembly elections will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)