Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Sitharaman says people who vote for BJP will face ire of LDF in Kerala
kerala assembly election

Sitharaman says people who vote for BJP will face ire of LDF in Kerala

Sitharaman said that the Left Front parties have threatened anyone who have challenged their ideology. She said BJP voters risk angering the LDF in Kerala.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses an election rally in Kuthuparamba, Kerala. (ANI Photo)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that people who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face issues as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) continue to practice politics of ‘corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities’ — while addressing a rally in Kerala.

The finance minister was addressing a rally in Kannur in the poll-bound state and said that Left-wing parties of Kerala indulge in corruption and violence and threaten anyone who challenges their ideology. Sitharaman said, “If you vote for BJP, you will not be given water and will not be allowed to open a business in your village. Your survival is at stake. Violence is their only mantra.”

“Their politics continues to depend on corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities. Left is indulging in politics of violence in Kerala and Bengal. The day since the ideology of communism has been imported to India, people have trusted them. But they have cut off the legs of people who dared to challenge their ideology,” the finance minister further added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

At Wayanad rally, Amit Shah explains PM Modi’s ‘FAST’ vision for Kerala

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi why he never claims to build a 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat'

In a scathing attack, PM Modi says both UDF and LDF ruined Kerala

'UDF, LDF twins of misgovernance and corruption': PM Modi in Kerala

The finance minister held a roadshow at Kuthuparamba in the Kannur district. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Kerala where he called UDF and LDF ‘twins’ of misgovernance. He also suggested that the Congress should merge with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and form a new party suggesting they take the name “CCP- Comrade Congress Party.”

The Kerala Assembly elections will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ldf udf kerala government nirmala sitharaman kerala assembly election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP