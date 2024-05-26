Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter turnout of 61.2% recorded in phase 6

Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Prajapatipur village, Bhadohi district in India's Uttar Pradesh. (AFP)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 61.20 per cent, the lowest among all phases so far, according to data compiled till 11:45 pm. In the fifth phase, the turnout was slightly higher at 62.20 per cent. The Election Commission said these figures are approximate and will be updated. On Saturday, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories voted in the sixth phase. In the 2019 general elections, the turnout for the same phase (59 seats across seven states) was 64.4 per cent. ...Read More

In the last phase, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.47 per cent and Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout of 54.03 per cent.

Whereas Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.24, Haryana 60.4, Jammu and Kashmir of 54.3, Jharkhand of 63.76, Delhi of 57.67, and Odisha of 69.56

Six phases of voting of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed as of May 25.

The next and final phase — Phase 7 — of voting is scheduled for June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.

Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule

Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)

Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)

Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)

Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)

Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)

Phase 6: May 25 (voting done)

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4