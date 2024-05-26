Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter turnout of 61.2% recorded in phase 6
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 61.20 per cent, the lowest among all phases so far, according to data compiled till 11:45 pm. In the fifth phase, the turnout was slightly higher at 62.20 per cent. The Election Commission said these figures are approximate and will be updated. On Saturday, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories voted in the sixth phase. In the 2019 general elections, the turnout for the same phase (59 seats across seven states) was 64.4 per cent. ...Read More
In the last phase, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.47 per cent and Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout of 54.03 per cent.
Whereas Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.24, Haryana 60.4, Jammu and Kashmir of 54.3, Jharkhand of 63.76, Delhi of 57.67, and Odisha of 69.56
Six phases of voting of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed as of May 25.
The next and final phase — Phase 7 — of voting is scheduled for June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.
Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule
Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)
Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)
Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)
Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)
Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)
Phase 6: May 25 (voting done)
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri seat records highest voter turnout in 40 years
The Election Commission stated that the voter turnout for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest it has been in 40 years.
Violence and EVM malfunctions cause disruptions during phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal and Delhi
Reports of violence, including an alleged assault on a BJP candidate, as well as minor clashes and protests, emerged from West Bengal. Meanwhile, instances of EVM malfunctioning were reported from various locations, including Delhi.
Despite hot weather in some parts of the country, the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday saw an approximate voter turnout of 61.2 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.
West Bengal had the highest turnout at about 79.47 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh had the lowest at 53.03 per cent.