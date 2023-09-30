Rahul Gandhi says ‘Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption’, takes ‘Godse’ jibe at RSS, BJP

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Saturday launched a scathing on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the state is an epicentre of corruption in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh party chief Kamal Nath and others on his arrival at the airport in Indore on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Participating in the Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Shajapur, Gandhi claimed that his party was fighting against the ideologies of the RSS and the BJP. On one side, there is the Congress party and on the other side, there is the RSS and the BJP. Ek taraf Gandhi hain aur ek taraf Godse hain (On one side, there is Mahatma Gandhi and on the other, there is Godse)," Gandhi said.

“On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood. Wherever they (BJP) go, they spread hatred but now the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started hating them,” he added.

Gandhi also alleged that as many as 18,000 farmers have died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh in 18 years of the BJP rule in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Madhya Pradesh government is not giving the right price to the farmers for their crops. Go and ask the farmers of Chhattisgarh how much money they get for the paddy crop. What we promised, we completed it. For the first time in the history of India, farmers are paying taxes. They implemented GST... Our government works for the poor and farmers..."

Speaking on the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill, Gandhi asked why was there no OBC reservation in the act.

"When I ask the question how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, generals are there in the country, no one is able to answer it... After forming the government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is to conduct caste census...," the Congress MP said at the rally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON