Election Commission to hold virtual meet with top officials in Manipur to take stock of poll preparedness

The poll panel is likely to announce the election dates for the five states in the first half of this month.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Election Commission has convened a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday ahead of the assembly elections due this year. The meeting is part of the panel's exercise to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Quoting people familiar with the development, PTI reported the meeting will be attended by top state administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery.

Meanwhile, the commission has already visited other states where elections are due this year including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa etc in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness.

Also read | PM Modi’s Manipur pitch: India now looking East

On Tuesday, the commission also took stock of the evolving Covid-19 situation in poll-bound states amid concerns over rising infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The poll panel is likely to announce the election dates for the five states in the first half of this month.

The Election Commission has also recently reminded the five states that polling personnel come under the category of frontline workers and are eligible for the "precaution dose" of the Covid-19 vaccines, reported PTI.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, the commission said the polling personnel to be deployed in these states should be fully vaccinated and those eligible for the second dose of the vaccines should be administered the jabs on a priority basis.

(With agency inputs)

