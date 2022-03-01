Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Higher turnout as voting disruptions mar Manipur polls
manipur assembly election

Higher turnout as voting disruptions mar Manipur polls

A policeman was killed in a suspected case of accidental firing from his service rifle while he was posted in the Tipaimukh constituency
Voters at a polling booth in Imphal. (ANI)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 09:14 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: A 78.03% turnout was recorded in the first phase of the two-phased Manipur elections on Monday even an accidental death and voting disruptions marred the balloting.

Rajesh Agarwal, Manipur’s chief electoral officer, said a Manipur police official was killed in a “suspected case of accidental firing” from his service rifle while he was posted in the Tipaimukh constituency in Churachandpur district.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video purportedly showing Congress candidate from Saitu, Lamtingthang Haokip, and his workers allegedly breaking an electronic voting machine. This prompted security personnel to resort to firing in the air. Haokip was later arrested along with a party worker. The BJP also filed a complaint with Agarwal.

A clash between BJP and Kuki People’s Alliance workers broke out in the Singhat constituency and disrupted polling, which was resumed later. Similarly, polling disruption was also reported from Keithelmanbi.

