LIVE: Voting begins in Manipur for phase 1 of assembly polls

As many as 173 candidates in Manipur are in the fray as the northeastern state is set to hold the first round of polling for the Assembly elections on Monday. The voting will be held at 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. The state has a total of 60 assembly seats.

Click here for complete coverage on Assembly elections

A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations, said Rajesh Agarwal, Manipur's chief electoral officer of Manipur.

The polling will begin at 7 am and it will continue till 4 pm. Those who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Notably, 381 polling stations will be completely manned by all-women polling personnel, while one polling station in Saikot will be manned completely by Person with Disability (PwD) polling personnel.

Key candidates whose fate to be decided to are state chief minister N Biren Singh from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.