LIVE: Voting begins in Manipur for phase 1 of assembly polls

Manipur Assembly elections: The polling will commence at 7am and will continue till 4pm. 
Polling officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials prior to leaving for their respective polling booth on the eve of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
As many as 173 candidates in Manipur are in the fray as the northeastern state is set to hold the first round of polling for the Assembly elections on Monday. The voting will be held at 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. The state has a total of 60 assembly seats.

Click here for complete coverage on Assembly elections

A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations, said Rajesh Agarwal, Manipur's chief electoral officer of Manipur.

The polling will begin at 7 am and it will continue till 4 pm. Those who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Notably, 381 polling stations will be completely manned by all-women polling personnel, while one polling station in Saikot will be manned completely by Person with Disability (PwD) polling personnel.

Key candidates whose fate to be decided to are state chief minister N Biren Singh from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 28, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    Voting begins in Manipur for phase 1 of assembly polls

    Voting for the first phase of Manipur Elections begins. As many as 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray. 

  • Feb 28, 2022 06:43 AM IST

    Afspa to job creation in focus as Manipur votes in Phase 1 today

    Elections to 38 of 60 assembly seats in Manipur are scheduled to be held on Monday. The long-standing demand for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (Afspa) and jobs are among the key issues this time around in the state. Read More

manipur election assembly election
india news

Afspa to job creation in focus as Manipur votes in Phase 1 today

Manipur has been declared a “disturbed area” since September and Afspa remains operational in the state, except in municipal areas of Imphal.
Elections to 38 of 60 assembly seats in Manipur are scheduled to be held on Monday (ANI)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 06:55 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Imphal
manipur assembly election

Manipur music teacher suspended for taking part in PM’s campaign rally

Huidrom Pushparani Devi, a well-known singer of the state and music instructor at Government Ideal Blind School at Takyelpat in Imphal, was served a show-cause notice by Social Welfare department, which found her reply to be ‘unsatisfactory’.
Manipur will go to polls on February 28 and March 3. (Representational ImageTwitter/@AShardaDevi)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:59 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom
manipur assembly election

Manipur elections: A look at issues that will be on voters’ minds on polling day

The issues that could play a role on how voters cast their vote in Manipur include the AFSPA debate, political instability, security issues, scheduled tribe status for Meitei community etc.
Manipur will witness the first phase of polling in 38 of the 60 assembly seats on Monday, February 28. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Imphal
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Campaign ends, voting for first phase on Monday

Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5
Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.(PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ANI | , Imphal
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Women voters seek support for small businesses

Manipur will go to the Assembly polls in two phases on February 28 and on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Women voters in Manipur want govt to come up with more schemes to support small businesses. (file photo - PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by hindustantimes.com
manipur assembly election

If chosen, Manipur’s youngest nominee wants to focus on education, agriculture

Manglem, a resident of Kairembikhok Awang Leikai in Thoubal district completed his Class X Boards and Class 12 from Delhi. He joined the National Students’ Union of India in Delhi in 2013 and the Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee in 2018.
Usham Manglem, Manipur’s youngest candidate wants to work on improving education, health and agriculture for the people of his constituency. (FACEBOOK.)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:34 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom
manipur assembly election

Naga People’s Front distances itself from its leader’s anti-Modi comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party called it inappropriate for the leader to propagate religious fanaticism and extreme hate politics at an election rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Manipur on February 22. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:10 PM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü
manipur assembly election

NDA allies contesting separately could pose trouble for BJP in Manipur

The relationship between NPP and BJP hasn’t been the smoothest in the past five years and in the run up to polling on February 28 and March 5, the party has accused the BJP of using militant groups to attack its candidates and workers. It has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission to probe the violence.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and others wave to supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, in Churachandpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
manipur assembly election

Manipur will be developed as ideal state if BJP wins: Amit Shah

The assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
Union home minister Amit Shah during a door to door campaign for assembly polls, in Churachandpur (Manipur) on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:06 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Amit Shah’s 3 ‘I’ jibe at Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah said Manipur will be developed as an ideal state if the BJP is voted to power.
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting at the Churachandpur district headquarters, 65 km south of Imphal, during his maiden visit to the poll-bound state after the election dates were announced last month. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:22 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom
manipur assembly election

Assembly polls: Amit Shah to campaign in Manipur today

The Union home minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi during his day-long visit to Manipur
Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT Photo/File)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 11:13 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom
manipur assembly election

Assembly elections: Manipur holds first phase of polling on Monday

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which got 21 seats, formed the government in the state in 2017 even as the Congress emerged as the single-largest party
The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in 2017. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 09:02 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
manipur assembly election

Manipur will become important centre for east Asia, says PM Modi

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh,BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi, assembly speaker Y Khemchand and state minister Th Biswajit were also present at the event.
Imphal, Feb 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally ahead of Manipur Assembly elections, at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:43 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Congress leaders make fun of northeast culture, says PM Modi

Manipur Assembly elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, accusing it of dividing hills and valleys and playing politics over it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Heingang in poll-bound Manipur(Twitter/BJP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
manipur assembly election

Manipur elections: All eyes on Modi’s address today

Ashok Singhal, who is the Manipur election in-charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Prime Minister Modi’s visit was a morale booster for the party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 02:30 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom
Monday, February 28, 2022
