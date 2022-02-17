Manipur polls: BJP releases its election manifesto. Here are big announcements
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the Manipur Assembly elections.
BJP president JP Nadda unveiled the BJP manifesto in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh and senior party leaders in Imphal.
Here are the big ticket promises made by the saffron party in its manifesto.
> Two free LPG cylinders for women under ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’
>Free scooters to all college-going meritorious girls in Manipur
> Girls belonging to backward sections and Economically weaker sections will be given an incentive of ₹25,000 for their education and development.
> An All India Institute Of Medical Science ( AIIMS) to be set up to ensure eased acessibilty to medical facilities.
> Ensure 100% coverage of Ayushman Bharat & Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT)
> Skill University to help students in getting jobs
> Free laptops to all meritorious students passing Class XII.
> Follow Foothills (FOFO) trains to be Kickstarted, the scheme to be implemented with the support of the Government of India
>Loans to be given for developing homestays
> Insurance cover up to ₹5 lakh for fishermen
>Monthly pension of senior citizens to be increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000
>Financial assistance to farmers under PM KISAN will be increased from ₹6,000 to ₹8,000.
Manipur goes to the polls in two phase elections on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.