Manipur Polls: Election Commission orders repoll at 12 booths in three districts

IMPHAL: The Election Commission of India on Thursday approved repolling at 12 booths in five assembly constituencies of Manipur that went to polls in the first phase on February 28.

Repolling in these stations, spread out in three districts, would be held on March 5 along with the voting for the remaining 22 seats in the second and final phase of the polls, officials informed. The assembly seats where repolling would be held are Khundrakpam in Imphal East district, Saitu in Kangpokpi district, and Thanlon, Henglep and Singhat in Churachandpur district.

Repolling is scheduled for one booth each in Khundrakpam and Saitu seats, three in Thanlon, five in Henglep and two in Singhat.

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a repoll in all nine assembly seats in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, alleging that threatening statements from the banned Kuki National Organisation (KNO) vitiated the polling and it “wasn’t free and fair”.

Congress senior observer Jairam Ramesh claimed that the sporadic incidents of violence reported from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts during polling were the result of the influence of KNO’s statements. He alleged the statement was “drafted and prepared by the Union home minister and chief minister [N Biren Singh], and issued in the name of the KNO”.

“We call upon the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer to take note that elections have not been free, fair and peaceful because of the threat by KNO, intimidating all people who would not vote for the BJP,” Ramesh told reporters.

Earlier, workers of the Congress, the National Peoples’ Party and the Shiv Sena staged a demonstration at the Churachandpur district headquarters demanding repoll at Henglep constituency, claiming booths were captured in 23 voting stations by armed militants belonging to the KNO.

Congress spokesperson Kh Devabrata alleged that militants looted votes in nine polling stations in Saitu constituency of Kangpokpi district.