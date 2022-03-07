Manipur exit polls 2022: BJP, fighting solo, set to be single-largest party

The BJP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in Manipur, a critical state that the ruling party would want to retain to maintain its stronghold in the northeast. The Congress-led Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance may not win more than 20 seats in the 60-member assembly, the exit polls indicate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling party is likely to win 33-43 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, 23-27 seats, says the ABP News-C Voter survey, 33-43 seats, as per the Times Now-Veto survey and 27-31 seats, according to the Republic P-Marq exit polls.

The six-party alliance may not move beyond single digitals with 4-8 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India polls and Times-Now Veto survey. Republic P-Marq has given it 11-17 seats and the ABP News-CVoter survey has given it 12-16 seats.

Voting was held in the northeastern state in two phases (February 28 and March 5).

In 2017, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats out in the 60-member assembly. Yet, the BJP, which won 21 seats, was able to form the government with the support of four National People’s Party MLAs, four lawmakers from Naga People’s Front, one MLA each from the Trinamool Congress and Lok Janshakti Party, and one Independent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress lost ground due to defections. Presently, the BJP has 26 MLAs while the Congress has 14.

Insurgency and Afspa have been some of the issues that dominated the election discourse.

The Congress had promised that it would review Afspa if voted to power.