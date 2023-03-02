Nagaland election result: NDPP's G Kaito Aye leading from Satakha seat

National Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) G Kaito Aye is contesting from the Satakha seat and is currently leading against National People's Front's (NPF) Zheito Chophy. Aye is currently the agriculture minister in the Neiphiu Rio cabinet.

NDPP candidate G Kaito Aye(Twitter)

G Kaito Aye won a seat in the 2018 assembly election as a Janata Dal (United) candidate and defeated Zheito Chophy. They are again contesting against each other in this election.

Check out Nagaland assembly election result LIVE here

Demand for a solution to the long-standing political issue in the state has been the centre point for the assembly election. Around seven Naga tribes have been demanding a separate state by carving out 16 districts.

Exit polls by various channels predicted that BJP and its ally NDPP will comfortably cross the halfway mark. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that the NDPP-BJP alliance will win by a record margin and form the next government with ease. He also hoped for an early solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

In 2018, the Naga People's Front emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats and a total of 38.78% votes polled.

