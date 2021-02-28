IND USA
Union home minister Amit Shah in Karaikal, Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

‘A liar was made CM’: Amit Shah targets Narayanasamy, Cong in Puducherry

The Union home minister also joined PM Narendra Modi and several central leaders in taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on fisheries ministry.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a public rally in Puducherry. Speaking at the rally in the town of Karaikal, Shah targeted the Congress and, in particular, its leader V Narayanasamy, whose government in the poll-bound Union territory collapsed on February 22.

“This is the sacred soil of Puducherry. Friends, before coming here, I was apprised by BJP workers about the situation on the ground. I can tell you that Puducherry will soon have a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government,” Shah said. “The Congress is accusing the BJP of being behind its government’s collapse in Puducherry. This is what happens when you make a liar like Narayanasamy chief minister. He provided false Tamil translation to Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Last week, a fisherwoman, speaking in Tamil, complained to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about Narayanasamy not helping people during Cyclone Nivar. Translating in English, Narayanasamy said that the woman was saying that he (Narayanasamy) provided relief to people during the Cyclone.

Also Read | Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

If there was an award for speaking falsehoods, it should be given to Narayansamy, Shah remarked, adding that the now-former Puducherry CM was not interested in serving the people but in serving the Gandhi family. “There’s no place for merit in Congress. I’d like to remind you that the Congress contested elections under Namassivayam but when it came to appointing the chief minister, Narayanasamy was elected on the basis of who can serve the Gandhi family more,” the BJP leader said, also accusing the Congress leader of spreading corruption in Puducherry.

A Namassivayam had resigned from the Congress in January after being suspended for ‘anti-party’ activities, and joined the BJP.

“Puducherry’s unemployment rate is the highest in the country, 75% of youths here don’t have jobs. You vote for the BJP, and we will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 40%,” Shah promised, further asking Narayanasamy where were the IT and electronic parks promised by his government.

Talking about Gandhi’s comment on fisheries ministry, the home minister wondered whether the former Congress president was on a vacation all this while, because, he said, a fisheries ministry had already been established by PM Modi in Delhi in 2019.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

“A four-term MP doesn’t know that there's been a fisheries ministry since the last two years. Please tell me, can such a person and his party serve the people of Puducherry?” Shah asked.

Every poor in Puducherry will get a tap connection in their house by 2022, the 75th year of India’s independence, if the NDA is elected to power here, he further announced. The former BJP president also reiterated PM Modi’s aim to make Puducherry ‘BEST: business hub, education hub, spiritual hub and tourism hub.’

“I want to apologise for not being able to speak the great Tamil language,” Shah said, adding that in today’s Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that since his days as Gujarat CM, he has wanted to learn Tamil and speak to Tamil brothers in their native language.

Also Read | On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shares his ‘regret of sorts’

Puducherry will witness single-phase elections on April 2, with counting of votes and result declaration scheduled for May 2. The legislative assembly has 33 seats of which 30 are elected directly by voters, while three members are nominated by the central government.

Chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned on February 22, ahead of a floor test following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators.(HT_PRINT)
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry: Triangular fight as Cong vows to return, BJP, AINRC eye a headway

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Puducherry Assembly has a total of 33 seats, of which five are reserved and three members are nominated by the Union government through the lieutenant governor.
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat of the Union territory.
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at the Congress leader over a false Tamil translation by then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking to media. (ANI File Photo )
puducherry assembly election

Crucial floor test for Congress-DMK govt in Puducherry as assembly poll looms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Narayanasamy, in an address to the House said, “Those elected by people must govern Puducherry.” "
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Day before floor test, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to meet MLAs | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The fate of the Congress-led government in the Union territory hangs in the balance and will be determined on Monday.
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
india news

'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Congress lost majority in the 33-member assembly after an MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry as Narayanasamy faces defections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Gandhi's visit comes at a time when chief minister V Narayanasamy is facing a number of defections; his close aide and fellow minister A John Kumar of the Congress resigned as MLA on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 AM IST
During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
puducherry assembly election

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state and UT.
