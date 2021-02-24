IND USA
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

  • It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated his comment that fishermen have no representation at the Centre and promised to create a “ministry dedicated to fishermen of India”, days after he made similar claims in Puducherry. "Farmers have a ministry in Delhi, you don't... The first thing I would do is have a ministry dedicated to fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected,” Gandhi said in a reach out to the fishing community in poll-bound Kerala. “Just like farmers farm the land, you farm the sea," he also said.

Also Read | Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.

The Congress leader had made a similar statement during his visit to Puducherry as well. “I consider you to be the farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don’t have a ministry in Delhi?” he had said while addressing fishermen in Puducherry.

The statement had prompted an immediate rebuke from opposition leaders and Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Giriraj Singh responded to Gandhi as he reminded him that the ministry had already been established. The ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying was formed in May 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The department is headed by Singh of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gandhi, a member of Parliament from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, also said the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state would soon hold discussion with the fisherfolk to prepare a separate manifesto for them ahead of the assembly election due in May.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, made the comments while he was at Thangassery beach in Kollam city.

Seeking to reach out to the fishing community Gandhi also ventured into the sea with the fisherfolks in their boat. He also cast the net and engaged in fishing along with them. "Early this morning, I went to the sea with my brothers. From the moment the boat went and came back, they took the entire risk... their entire labour. They sought to the sea, buy the net and somebody else gets the profit," Gandhi said. "We tried to fish but got only one. Even with this investment, the net came back empty. This was my experience," he added.

Kerala, along with five other states and Union territory, is scheduled to hold assembly elections in April-May. The dates are yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies)


rahul gandhi kerala assembly election 2021

