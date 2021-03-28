‘Women must be financially independent’: BJP’s Khushbu Sundar ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

As assembly elections in Tamil Nadu draw close, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Saturday made a pitch for the upliftment of women in the southern state and promised to deposit ₹one lakh into the account of every girl child at the time of birth.

"It is extremely important for women to be financially independent. The time she is born, I will deposit ₹1 lakh in her account, making it easier for her to grow up," the actor-turned-politician told news agency ANI.

Sundar’s remark comes in line with the party’s promises made in the poll manifesto launched earlier this week. The BJP has promised ₹1 lakh to be deposited in the name of a girl child born in below poverty line families and free driving license for two-wheelers for those aged between 18 and 23.

"A chunk is given for the development of the state. At least we should be able to help girl children and stop female infanticide," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sundar, who quit the Congress party and joined the BJP in October last year, is contesting from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency in the upcoming polls. As the election campaign is in full swing, the star candidate of BJP prepared tea at the residence of a voter earlier this week.

Union minister for women and child development and textiles Smriti Irani was also seen campaigning for Sundar. While addressing a poll rally, she accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of not respecting women. “Will they (DMK) give respect to average Tamil women. Do remember this when you go to the polling station on April 6 to vote," Irani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI as she appealed to the people to vote for their own families and not for the DMK's 'dynasty.'

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a battle between the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on April 6. The votes for 234-assembly constituencies election will be counted on May 2.