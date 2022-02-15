AAP vitiated atmosphere in Punjab by selling tickets to turncoats: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said far from bringing in any change in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had “vitiated” the political atmosphere in the state by “selling” tickets to turncoats with criminal complaints against them.

The SAD chief addressed public gatherings in Sangrur on Monday in favour of Winnerjit Singh Goldy and Kulwant Singh Kanta in Barnala.

“AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is talking about bringing in change in Punjab. I want to ask him what change he proposes to bring in the state by selling 65 out of the 117 party tickets to turncoats,” he said.

Alleging that Kejriwal only wanted to use Punjab as a stepping stone to success, Sukhbir said, “Kejriwal did not visit Punjab for more than four years after winning 20 seats and emerging as the principal opposition party in the state. Now also he has no commitment to Punjab. Once he loses here, he will shift to Rajasthan or some other state”.

AAP will deprive Punjab of its water share: Harsimrat

Sangrur Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said giving a chance to AAP would be akin to signing away the river waters of Punjab and would spell an end to all social welfare schemes started in the state by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday.

She addressed gatherings in favour of SAD candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan at Amargarh and Nusrat Alai Khan Bagga at Malerkotla.

“AAP is committed to taking away the river waters of Punjab and handing them over to Haryana and Delhi,” she said.

“Punjabis should also be aware that the Delhi model, which is being propounded by Kejriwal, did not have any space for free power to farmers as this was not being implemented in Delhi,” she said.