Cong, BJP playing politics over security: Kejriwal in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics over national and internal security.

Campaigning in the walled city areas of Ludhiana on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “People are worried about security. Already, the state has suffered enough due to terrorism. It is unfortunate, the way they (PM Modi and CM Channi) are fighting over an issue as sensitive as security. We also have issues with the Centre but being the CM of Delhi, security of everyone is my responsibility and that is what I will ensure in this border state.”

“The AAP government will take responsibility of the security of 3-crore Punjabis. The verbal fight shows the state can never be safe in their (Congress or BJP’s) hands,” he added.

Taking a dig at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Kejriwal said, “Main Channi ke sapno mei daily bhoot banke aata hu. Mujhe chinta hai wo so nahi paate aur unki sehat kharab ho rahi hai (I come in Channi’s dreams as a ghost and he is unable to sleep; am really worried this may affect his health),” he said.

He also said that their survey has revealed that AAP will win the Amritsar East seat by defeating state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Majithia, adding that his party will win at least 65 seats. “If a CM gives a strong message to the police that drug smuggling should stop, all honest officers will work to achieve the same,” he said, while promising an honest government in Punjab.

Campaigning in favour of AAP candidates, Pappi Parashar from Ludhiana Central, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North, Daljit Singh ‘Bhola’ Grewal from Ludhiana East, and Rajinder Pal Kaur Sheena from Ludhiana South, Kejriwal appealed to voters to make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister.

He also cautioned the people against opposition parties’ attempts to lure them with liquor and money. “Don’t put your future at stake for the sake of little money and liquor. Before casting your vote on the 20th, once think about your children’s future,” he said during the road show.