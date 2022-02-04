Congress youth brigade joins hands for Goldy’s fight against AAP’s Mann

To counter Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face and Dhuri candidate Bhagwant Mann’s campaign, the cadre of the student wing of the Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI), and Youth Congress leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping in Dhuri constituency for the past one month in support of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

NSUI and Youth Congress activists are going door to door, seeking votes and support for Goldy. Despite language and cultural barriers, the Congress young guns are trying to convince voters by counting Goldy’s achievements over the past five years.

Though Mann’s mother, Harpal Kaur, and sister are campaigning for him, the Sangrur MP spent two days in the segment, alleging that Goldy made huge property with corruption in the lock-tiles business. Mann also attacked a ‘divided’ Congress on the CM candidate, claiming that the people of Dhuri will create history by defeating a “corrupt MLA”.

Panjab University juniors hold fort

“Goldy was my senior at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and it’s our responsibility to campaign for our senior. We go door to door and cover 10 villages daily. When a CM face candidate is contesting against our party’s nominee, we need to spend more energy,” said Chandan Rana, who was the Panjab University Students Council president in 2013 and is a Youth Congress activist in Himachal Pradesh.

“Our team members are seeking votes in the name of development works done by Goldy even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bhagwant Mann has nothing to say about his achievements. AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders are also making baseless allegations of corruption, but the people of the segment will vote for development,” Rana added.

AAP wave confined to social media: Haryana leader

Mohit Nain, the Youth Congress leader from Haryana, said, “AAP’s wave is confined to social media. On the ground, one finds Goldy has been working for the people of the area for the past five years, while Mann is not ready to step down from his car. He addressed villagers from the car.”

Himant Rasranya, the chief of the Rajasthan unit of the NSUI, said, “I have been following Goldy and am influenced by his work. I have been campaigning for him for the past one month.”

Dalvir Goldy said, “It is a fight between hubris and modesty. The people of Dhuri are Almighty for me. So, I asked for votes barefoot. My team is working on the ground, but Mann’s IT cell is restricted only to social media.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON