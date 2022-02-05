How many youths got jobs, Kulwant questions Mohali MLA Balbir Sidhu

Kulwant Singh, AAP’s candidate from Mohali, asked Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu to justify the tall claims of the Congress government and clarify how many promises he fulfilled from his election manifesto.

He said if MLA Sidhu didn’t provide jobs to Mohali youths and distribute smart phones among all students of the constituency, as promised, then he had no right to seek votes.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (United) leader Harsukhwinder Singh Bubby Badal joined the AAP in Mohali in Kulwant’s presence.

Kulwant trying to influence voters with money: Sidhu

Hitting back at Kulwant, Sidhu said seeing his clear defeat in the upcoming elections, the AAP nominee, who was the richest candidate in Punjab, was trying to influence voters with his money.

“All efforts adopted by him to ensure his win will fall flat as Mohali voters have already made up their mind to support the Congress. Mohali voters know the value of their votes and will vote based on the development in Mohali in the past five years during Congress rule,” the MLA said.

Sidhu further claimed that the people of Mohali had full faith in him and they knew that after winning the elections for the fourth time in a row, he will take Mohali further on the path of prosperity.

“The AAP candidate is going to face the same fate that he faced during last year Mohali MC elections, when he lost from his own ward by a healthy margin. Even his money is not going to save him from defeat this time,” he added.

Kulwant joined AAP overnight, bought ticket: Vashisht

Mohali candidate from BJP Sanjeev Vashisht slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for trying to fool Punjabis by showing false dreams of “Delhi model”.

During his door-to-door campaign in Phase 11 on Friday, Vashisht alleged that Kejriwal was an opportunistic, who had come to Punjab to make money by selling tickets to the rich.

“Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh joined the AAP overnight and bought a ticket. Why else will a party give the ticket to a man who lost a councillor’s seat?” he claimed, adding that the Congress and the SAD were just family-oriented parties for whom politics was a business.

During his visit, residents shared issues with the sewerage system, which gets clogged and overflows at several places. They said due to lack of proper drainage, the whole area got waterlogged even after little rain. Besides the houses allotted to the victims of the 1984 riots in 1987 were now in poor condition and there was constant fear of accident due to exposed power at some spots.

Congress will make Kharar a model town: Tinku

Congress candidate Vijay Kumar Tinku on Friday said Kharar will be made a model town.

While addressing an election rally at Manakpur village in Kharar, he said the Punjab chief minister had already initiated several projects in the town, such as construction of bus stand and sewerage treatment plant, and beautification of Ajj Sarovar, adding that all these projects will be completed on time.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he alleged, “We don’t understand on what basis the AAP candidate is seeking votes, when the party’s sitting MLA failed to provide basic amenities in the area and did not even visit the area.”

He said Kharar was the hometown of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress will make sure that it was fully developed.

Mohali, nearby areas need robust transport network: Brar

Ravneet Brar, who is in fray in Mohali from the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), stressed on better transport connectivity in the city.

He said, “If Mohali residents give me a chance, I will ensure Mohali city and its surrounding villages have a robust public transport network that is available every 15 minutes.”

Speaking during his election campaign in Matran, Badi, Sion, Patton, Kurda, Kurdi, Sekhanmajra, Jhampur, Jujhar Nagar, Ballomajra and Behlolpur villages, Brar assured that he will ensure that public transport connectivity between Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur was the best in all of north India.

Rohtak BJP MP campaigns in Dera Bassi

BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday said even though there was security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to Punjab, he was again coming to the state on the call of the people.

Sharma, who arrived in Dera Bassi in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna, said the central government was working on the formula of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas”.

“On the other hand, the Congress was running on the principle of divide and rule. The central government gave crores for development projects in Punjab. However, the Congress government here did not allow its benefits to reach the public,” he alleged.

Dhillon accuses MLA of ignoring Dera Bassi’ development

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon said the two-time SAD MLA NK Sharma had completely ignored Dera Bassi assembly and failed to provide basic amenities to people.

While addressing an election rally in Lalru, Dhillon said during his tenure as MLA, Sharma was only involved in petty politics, while forgetting about the welfare of people.