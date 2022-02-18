‘I'm world's sweetest terrorist': Kejriwal's comeback on separatist charge

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called himself the “world’s sweetest terrorist” while responding allegations of his support towards the separatist movement in Punjab that will go to polls on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling him a terrorist.

“All these politicians have come together to allege that I have been making a plan to divide the country into two parts, and I will be the Prime Minister of one such portion. This is hilarious,” Kejriwal said.

He asked what were the Centre’s security agencies doing until now as the political leaders labelled him a terrorist. “What were agencies during the Congress and BJP's tenure doing till now? Why did they not arrest me? This is such a humorous matter," he added.

“Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals, schools, pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens,” the AAP national convener further said during the press conference.

He further slammed Modi over raids carried out by central agencies at his residence and office saying nothing could be found.

He also took a dig at former aide Kumar Vishwas, who during an interview, said Kejriwal was ready to take support even from fringe and separatist elements to become the chief minister of Punjab. "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab)...or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)," he said.

Kejriwal said “A poet said that I would divide the country into two. After him, Rahul Gandhi raised the same allegation followed by Prime Minister Modi. I thank this poet for apprehending me as the central agencies could not.”

The Delhi CM also accused the Congress and BJP of treating national security matters as a joke. “I am a terrorist for these people. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh. A century ago, the British had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist. And now, history is repeating itself as all these corrupt politicians are calling Bhagat Singh's disciple a terrorist,” he said.