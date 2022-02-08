Ludhiana | Congress govt degraded Sarabha Nagar area: Maheshinder Grewal

Campaigning in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, the joint candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance from the Ludhiana West constituency, said the Congress government had degraded Sarabha Nagar in the name of development.

Pointing out two projects — development of Malhar Road as Smart Road and rejuvenation of the Sarabha Nagar market, Grewal said both projects were examples of sheer wastage of public money.

Grewal said instead of addressing the actual issues faced by residents, the Congress government had increased their troubles manifold.

“Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar main market witness heavy footfall, leading to traffic congestion and parking problems. Rather than finding solutions for these issues, the sitting Congress MLA brought unplanned projects and wasted public money. Now, the Malhar Road is narrower and no special arrangements have been made to increase the parking space at Sarabha Nagar market,” he said.

The SAD leader added that covering the entire area along the roads with tiles was harmful for trees.

He said after the SAD-BSP alliance formed government in the state, he will de-congest Sarabha Nagar market with better pavements and parking facilities with the agreement of the market associations.

Besides, he will also ensure renovation of the public parks, while unused parks will be converted into sports arenas for outdoor sports, he said, adding that the alliance will also bring an end to the stray dog menace: “We will open animal shelter homes to shift stray animals from the streets,” he said.

SAD takes out peace march in Atam Nagar

A day after supporters of the Congress and the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) indulged in a clash in Atam Nagar, SAD workers, led by Atam Nagar candidate Harish Rai Dhanda, took out a peace march in the area on Tuesday.

Marching through Shimlapuri, Daba Road and Gill Road, the workers raised slogans against hooliganism.

Dhanda said the parties were indulging in violence to intimidate people against coming out to vote. “Both LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains and Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal know the politics of sticks and bullets. Through this peace march we want to eradicate fear and terror from the hearts of people,” Dhanda alleged.