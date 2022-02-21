Ludhiana’s food hawkers take away a big bite of profits on Punjab assembly election day

The Election Day brought in handsome business for food hawkers stationed near polling stations as supporters of political parties and polling agents thronged to grab a quick bite in the midst of hectic polling activity.

From tea and parathas for breakfast, to packed mini-thalis for lunch, polling staff and agents of political parties were seen carrying food boxes to polling booths. Others were seen enjoying lip-smacking fried bread (puri) with chole and other delicacies.

A worker at PK Punjabi Rasoi in Model Town said they had been receiving bulk orders from different political party representatives since the afternoon of February 19.

“Our mini-thalis are in great demand. It got difficult for us to manage routine orders as we remained busy preparing and packing the bulk orders,” he said.

A member of the polling team in Gill constituency said, “While we remained busy discharging our duties, some party workers brought in eatables, that gave us a quick boost of energy.”

Meanwhile, shops selling disposable goods also got an opportunity to mint money.

“Many people turned up to buy disposable plates and spoons in bulk. Cartons of packed water were also in huge demand,” said Ajay Batra, a shopkeeper.

