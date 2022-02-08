Mayawati to address rally, launch Punjab poll campaign today

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will launch the campaign for the Punjab assembly election, by addressing a public meeting in Nawan Shahr assembly constituency, located in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, on Tuesday.

The BSP is contesting assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The BSP has decided to field candidates on 20 assembly seats while the SAD will contest on 97 seats. In December, BSP general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, had addressed meetings of party leaders and workers in Punjab. He had also participated in the Foundation Day programme of SAD organised in Moga.

Earlier, addressing party workers at the state unit office, in Lucknow, Mayawati had said that the SAD - BSP will form a majority government in Punjab. In the 1996 general election, the SAD- BSP alliance had bagged 11 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The Congress was wiped out in that election. In the coming assembly election, history will repeat itself, the Congress and rival parties will face the same fate as in the 1996 general election, she said.

Polling for election on 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.

‘Govt machinery under BJP victimising Muslims’

Mayawati has said under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government Muslims have been on the hit list of the government machinery. The Muslim community has suffered loss of life and property as well.

Addressing a public meeting at the Radha Madhav Public School ground, located on Bisalpur Road, on Monday, Mayawati said the Muslim community was terrorised under the BJP government. They were meted out step-motherly treatment. Even in small cases FIR under strict sections of the IPC were lodged against them. The condition of the Muslim community is miserable under the BJP government, she said.

The prabudh community (Brahmins) was also sidelined under the BJP government, she said.

Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government the prices of essential commodities had increased. The farmers have been harassed and the youths had to migrate in search of employment. The Covid-19 pandemic added to the misery of the people. The people should support the BSP in the assembly election, the four BSP governments in UP had worked for the welfare of all communities and classes. There was no discrimination on the ground of caste or religion. All communities benefitted from the schemes launched by the BSP government, she said.

The welfare and development projects launched under previous BSP governments will be re-launched with the formation of the new government. Great men belonging to the Dalit community were given due respect under the BSP government, she said.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the BSP chief said that under its government, people belonging to a particular community benefitted and majority of development projects were launched in a particular region of the state. The OBC, Muslims and upper castes were sidelined under the SP government, she said.

The feeling among some members of the Muslim community that they will prosper under SP government is misguided. Their interest will not be protected under the SP government. After distribution of tickets for the assembly election by the SP, the Muslim community is feeling cheated as they have not been given ticket according to their population. Meanwhile, the BSP has given more tickets to the Muslim community. There will be no discrimination against Muslims under a BSP government, she said.

When Congress was in power at centre it did not give due respect to Dalit icons – Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, she said. Even the Mandal Commission report was not implemented, she added.

Amanmani Tripathi joins BSP

The independent MLA from Nautanwa assembly seat in Maharajganj district, Amanmani Tripathi, joined the BSP on Monday. The BSP announced Tripathi as the party candidate from Nautanwa assembly seat. He is the son of former minister Amarmani Tripathi accused in poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case.

The BSP announced Avnish Kumar Singh as the party candidate from Lambhua assembly seat in Sultanpur district, Ghulam Kadir from Allahabad West seat and Ajay Kumar from Bara seat in Prayagraj district, Meera Devi from Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya district.

