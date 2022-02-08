Mayawati to kick-start poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will launch the poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday. She will address a rally at the grain market in Nawanshahr city of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. It will be her first rally in Punjab after the BSP stitched an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during June last year.

In alliance with SAD, the BSP is contesting the polls on 20 seats in Punjab. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will be the special guest at the rally. BSP state chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the BSP cadre of the entire Doaba will get together in Nawanshahr to show their loyalty towards the party.

Other short stories

Amritsar ex-mayor joins SAD in Majithia’s support

AMRITSAR: In a jolt to the BJP, former Amritsar mayor Subhash Sharma, along with his supporters, joined the Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) in support of its Amritsar East candidate Bikram Singh Majithia, on Monday. Sharma was welcomed into the SAD fold by Majithia. Besides him, Congress leader and former councillor Rachhpal Kaur also joined the party. Sharma’s son was recently booked for damaging a memorial gate erected in memory of Bhagat Puran Singh, the founder of Pingalwara Charitable Society, opposite the inter-state bus terminus in November, last year.

Kendri Singh Sabha hails Channi as Congress’ CM face

Chandigarh Kendri Singh Sabha, a joint body of gurdwara management committees, on Monday hailed announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the Congress party for the February 20 elections in Punjab. Sabha president Prof Sham Singh, Gurpreet Singh of the Global Sikh Council, and other Sikh intellectuals, issued a join statement on Monday in this regard. “A Dalit as the chief minister candidate will help solve Issues related to the community in the land of Sikh gurus,” said Gurpreet Singh, adding that the organisation, however, does not support any political party. Three years ago, Singh had said that the Sabha was opposed to the “practice of discrimination on the basis of caste among Sikhs”.