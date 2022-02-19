Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts prominent Sikhs at his residence in Delhi

: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday hosted 37 prominent Sikhs from across India at his official residence at the 7-Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

The meeting came on the last day of the campaigning for the Punjab assembly polls, with reports that the BJP is going all out to woo the Sikh community.

The PM, while tweeting the pictures about the meeting, said, “I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central government.”

In the video about the meeting shared late by the PM on his social media handles, he said, “I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh Gurus have taken seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society.”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was instrumental in arranging this meeting, said the PM described himself as a “Sikh at heart” and listed his contributions to the faith, including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Mahant Karamjit Singh, president, Sewapanthi, Yamunanagar, said, “The PM says Sikhi is in his blood and he always felt associated with the community as one of the Panj Pyaras was from Dwarka in Gujarat.”

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, hailed the affection the PM had for Sikhs and said the work he has done for the community – the constitution of SIT, the arrest of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor – had honoured the Sikh sentiments.

The leaders who met the PM include Balbir Singh Seechewal from Sultanpur Lodhi, president of Sewapanthi, Yamunanagar, Baba Joga Singh from Dera Baba Jang Singh Nanaksar in Karnal, SP Singh Oberoi from Sarbat Da Bhalla Trust, Sant Baba Avtar Singh, Dhrukot, Baba Preetam Singh, Rajpura, Baba Mejor Singh from Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Wala, Amritsar, Jathedar Baba Singh from Kar Sewa, Anandpur Sahib, Giani Ranjit Singh, head granthi, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi.

A total of 37 Sikh personalities attended the meeting in which the PM was seen offering food to the Sikh leaders.

