Punjab assembly elections: Balbir promises jobs, Kulwant assures mohalla clinics for villages in Mohali

Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said their aim is to provide jobs to 5,000 youths in Mohali.

While addressing an election meeting in Mauli Baidwan village, Sidhu said, “I am eagerly waiting for the day when 5,000 youths of Mohali are employed in industries and other health and educational institutions in Mohali. It was the aim of my political career to dedicate my life to social work. Even when I entered politics, I aspired to be the perfect MLA.”

“I was on a mission to achieve this from the very first day of my political career. Now, the residents of Mohali have thrice given me a chance to serve them,” he added.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh campaigning in Mohali ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

AAP will make dreams of welfare come true: Kulwant Singh

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh on Sunday said that the internal security of Punjab along with the health of its people and the community will be the utmost priority and responsibility of Aam Aadmi Party and they will make Punjab the safest state in the nation. He was addressing residents at Mote Majra, Siampur, Chapparchiri Khurd and Dhurali villages and Emaar Society in Sector 105.

Singh said that with the arrival of the AAP government, every government school in Punjab will be revamped and all the required facilities to provide quality education to every child in the state will be provided, besides improving the state of government hospitals.

“Mohalla clinics will also be established in every village so that no person is deprived of treatment,” he added.

BJP’s Punjab in-charge campaigns for Vashisht

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam and general secretary Subhash Sharma on Sunday met party supporters and Mohali residents to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjeev Vishisht.

Addressing the gathering, Gautam said that the main agenda of BJP in the Punjab elections is development of the state and the security of the country. “We will focus on stability, security and change to secure the future of Punjab and its people. For the security of the country, it is necessary to have a stable and strong government. Punjab is in a deep economic crisis and needs a double engine government to push it on the path to development,” he added.

He added that Punjab has deteriorated under the Congress rule in the last five years.

Kulwant, Balbir did nothing do develop villages: Brar

Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali, campaigned at Kumbra, Sohana and Mauli Baidwan villages on Sunday. During his visit, the residents of the village mentioned the negligible development work being done in the villages.

Taking a jibe at incumbent MLA Balbir Sidhu and former mayor Kulwant Singh, he said, “Both of them focused on filling their pockets, while the lack of basic facilities can be clearly seen in the villages of Mohali constituency.”

He added, “Balbir Singh Sidhu was engaging in corrupt practices while he was the health minister and did not pay any attention to the development of Mohali city. Similarly, his brother Jeeti Sidhu is also not paying attention to the development of the villages of Mohali”.

Brar added that Kulwant did not pay any attention to the development of villages during his tenure as mayor either.

SAD will not win more than 10 seats in assembly: Dhillon

Deepinder Singh Dhillon, Congress candidate from Dera Bassi, on Sunday said the political position of Akali Dal is so weak in Punjab that it will not reach even 10 seats in the assembly.

While addressing a gathering in Lalru, Dhillon said that after the break up with BJP, Akalis are in a bad political position because of their dual policies adopted during the regime of NDA government.

The veteran Congress leader said their leaders will have full command up to 2026 and will do maximum development work for the peoples. He added that current MLA N.K Sharma is playing dirty politics in the name of development.