Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly elections: Candidates make final push to convince voters in Mohali
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Candidates make final push to convince voters in Mohali

A day before the Punjab assembly elections, candidates from the three constituencies of Mohali district campaigned from door to door on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters. Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday
Police checking a car at a naka on the Haryana-Punjab border, a day before the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Police checking a car at a naka on the Haryana-Punjab border, a day before the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 01:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day before the Punjab assembly elections, candidates from the three constituencies of Mohali district campaigned from door to door on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters.

Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday.

Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, went from door to door in Phase 7 and urged people to vote for performance and not promises.

He said that all pending projects will be completed if they are voted into power.

Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Mohali candidate, appealed to residents of the constituency to move away from traditional parties and support the morcha.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh attended the birthday celebrations of filmmaker Jarnail Ghuman and urged people to vote for them to make a new Punjab.

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon said, “We have faith that people will vote for the Congress on February 20, as they know that other parties cannot bring development and only make hollow promises,” he said.

NK Sharma, the joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party from Dera Bassi, said that he will always fight for the rights of the constituency.

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, also appealed to the residents of the area to cast their vote for a new Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out