Punjab assembly elections: Congress, BJP yet to take action against leaders contesting against party candidates in Ludhiana

With race to state assembly elections heating up, Indian National Congress’ (INC) sitting Samrala MLA Amrik Dhillon and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) former Ludhiana (South) councillor Surinder Sharma announced their decisions to contest independently despite still officially being a part of the respective political outfits.

Neither party has taken any disciplinary action against their respective members yet, but their participation in the elections is certainly expected to dent their party’s prospects.

Dhillon, a four-time former MLA, is contesting as an independent from Samrala after being denied a ticket by Congress. The party instead fielded former cabinet minister Karam Singh Gill’s son Rupinder Singh from the constituency.

Dhillon, who also sought a Congress ticket for grandson Karanvir Singh Dhillon, said, “The decision to contest elections independently has been taken after discussions with my supporters. The party denied me a ticket even despite me being a sitting MLA. People have elected me to represent them four times in the past.” “The party has not asked me to resign but if it does, I will do so,” he added. BJP’s Sharma, meanwhile, revolted after the party gave up the Ludhiana (South) seat to its ally Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) in the seat sharing arrangement. Satinderpal Tajpuri (PLC) has been announced as the alliance’s candidate from the constituency and will be contesting on BJP’s symbol.

Despite multiple attempts, Sharma remained unavailable for comments.

Both Congress and BJP’s official candidates have sought action against the rebels, citing anti-parties activities.

PLC-BJP candidate Tajpuri said the party should take action against Sharma as his contesting the elections could impact the party’s performance.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said he had apprised the top party leadership with the issue and a decision will be taken soon.

Similarly, Gill, the Congress candidate from Samrala, voiced his displeasure at the developments, saying “We have already written to the party high command about the same and it is expected that the party will soon take a decision.”

Notably, senior Congress leader KK Bawa had also filed nominations as an independent candidate against former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana (West) constituency. Bawa, however, later withdrew his nomination.

The returning officer said anyone can submit the nominations as an independent candidate irrespective of them being a part of a certain political party.

Returning officers at Ludhiana South and Samrala assembly segments said nominations filed by Dhillon and Sharma as independent candidates have been approved.