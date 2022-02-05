Punjab Congress CM face will have absolute power: Sidhu

A day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces the Congress chief ministerial face, Punjab unit chief and contender for the CM’s post, Navjot Singh Sidhu said in Amritsar that whoever is selected will have absolute power.

Replying to a query about the CM face of Punjab, Sidhu said at a press conference on Saturday, “The leader selected will have absolute power. The state is like a pyramid. One person will make it to the top. Remember, thieves were made to sit at the top and the state became bankrupt. Make an honest person the CM this time; a person with a vision.”

Can person linked to mafia, stop the mafia?

Talking about his Punjab model, Sidhu said, “I have given a proper plan. If we follow it, the state goes upward. Prices of sand and cable will be fixed in the state.” He said ₹5,000 crore should come into the state’s exchequer from cable networks and the permits should be given to youngsters.

“The CM will be made if 60 MLAs are made. No one is talking about the 60 MLAs. No one is talking about the roadmap to government formation. Did I budge from policy? Did I move from the budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his own sand mine or liquor shop? I may be the only one person whose income has diminished in crores. But I am satisfied. My Punjab Model is for changing the lives of children, youngsters and people of Punjab. It is for reining in thieves. That is why thieves and their brothers have got together. They are seeing their shops will be closed. Will a person connected with the mafia stop the mafia? For 30 years, two CMs ran the mafia,” Sidhu alleged.

He also attacked former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi chief minister Arwind Kejriwal.

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for Sidhu

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Patiala-turned-rebel Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Saturday came out in support of Sidhu, who is pitted against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Amritsar East constituency for the February 20 elections.

“The determination that I have seen in Sidhu is not there in any other political leader or party. Punjab was a surplus state. It was known the world over, but now there is negativity associated with its name. Farmers are committing suicides; the state lags in education and the drug problem is rampant. Those responsible for the state’s destruction have stood against Sidhu,” Dr Gandhi said at a press conference in Amritsar as Sidhu looked on.

“I am not a member of the Congress. I don’t want anything from the Congress. I have just come here to support Sidhu, who is determined to make the future of Punjab,” Dr Gandhi added.