Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi says Congress only party fit to rule state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that Congress was the only party fit to rule Punjab, and it was ready to make any sacrifice to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state.

Addressing a rally at Roshan Ground in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi said it was not a time to experiment with a new government. “It is not a laboratory, so do not do any experiment,” he said, pointing to the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim of securing people’s mandate in the February 20 elections.

He said the AAP was a failure in Delhi and knew nothing about Punjab, whereas the Congress had a “long experience” in the border state.

Says Channi, Sidhu and Jakhar capable leaders

“What matters most for Punjab is peace, communal harmony and unity for the sake of which Congress is ready to sacrifice anything. It is the only party that can take along people of all faiths, castes and beliefs,” he said.

Gandhi said Punjab needed a leader who could show them a way and Charanjit Singh Channi was the one capable of doing so.

“We have a long list of capable leaders, including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar, and we take along everyone,” he said, pointing to the incumbent and former state Congress chiefs sitting on the dais.

Accuses Modi of helping ‘billionaire friends’

Taking on Narendra Modi, he said the Prime Minister never spoke about black money, corruption and unemployment which actually mattered. He said Modi destroyed the economy by imposing demonetisation only to help a couple of his “billionaire friends”.

“Demonetisation and new GST regime hurt the interest of small and medium industrialists and shopkeepers. Again, to sell farmers’ interests to his crony capitalist friends, he brought three farm laws but I am thankful to the farmers of Punjab for standing up against the same or it would have badly impacted the farming community in others states as well,” he said.

“Having made the farmers suffer for more than a year, Modi ji said “galti ho gayi”, but till date the government has not given compensation to the families of the 700 odd farmers lost in the struggle”, said the former Congress chief.

Promises to wipe out drugs from Punjab

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Punjab on Sunday, Gandhi asked as to why he had not spoken about prevalence of drugs in Punjab when the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP were in power.

“When I had talked about the drug menace, they said I was lying. When I warned about the Covid threat, I was mocked at. I had even predicted that Centre will have to take back the farm laws. I think before I speak. But I promise that on coming to power, we will take strict action and wipe out drugs from the state,” he said.

He said the Congress stood with the farmers during their struggle and claimed that Channi government provided huge relief by lowering electricity and fuel prices.

He said if the Congress was voted to power, it would break the “monopoly” of sand, transport and cable syndicates.