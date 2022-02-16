Punjab people reposing faith in BJP policies, Modi’s leadership: Nadda at Maur rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said till a few months ago, the BJP had never thought of fielding a candidate from a rural seat like Maur but political equations have changed significantly in favour of the party in Punjab.

“People are reposing faith in the BJP’s policies and leadership of Modi. Ours is the only party that is capable to curb nuisances like drugs trafficking and other mafias active in the state. Incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is neck-deep involved in protecting sand mafia and evidence in this connection are in the public domain,” he said.

The BJP chief refrained from making reference to the road blockade that delayed his maiden electioneering programme in poll-bound Punjab.

Today it was the first election rally by the national BJP leadership in the south Malwa region. Later, he addressed another rally at Sito Gunno village of Balluana segment in Fazilka district.

“Punjab is a border state and it is important that the BJP forms a government here to strengthen Modi’s vision to further strengthen national security. The Congress has failed on the law and order and drug smuggling is common here,” said Nadda while appealing to vote for the BJP.

He refrained from making any direct reference to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and its previous ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“Only the BJP has credentials for being a democratic party where no particular family runs the show. Our oganisation follows the vision of nationalism and pro-people policies,” he added.

Nadda said Modi worked to protect the interests of Punjab and Punjabis. “Be it withdrawing taxes on langar or opening Kartarpur corridor, Modi government worked on the ‘Hindu-Sikh bhaichara’. Congress was the designer of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 whereas Modi brought justice by putting the perpetrators behind the bars,” he said.

Farmers block road

Nadda was stranded for over one-and-half hours at a temporary helipad near Bathinda as protesting farmers blocked the Maur crossing.

Nadda was to address an election rally in support of BJP state general secretary and party candidate from Maur, Dayal Das Sodhi. He landed around 1pm at the helipad located about 10km from the rally venue in Maur town. Activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) staged a dharna at the Maur-Rampura intersection. As farmers refused to lift the dharna, Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal rushed to the makeshift helipad around 2.10pm and escorted Nadda to the rally venue via an alternate route.