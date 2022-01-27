Punjab polls: BJP announces second list of candidates; Darshan Singh Shivjot fielded from Chamkaur Sahib
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, fielding Darshan Singh Shivjot from the crucial Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which is also chief minister Charanjit Singh's incumbent seat.
In its recent list, the BJP named as many as 27 candidates who have been fielded from various seats including Bhoa, Gurdaspur, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak, Majitha, Kartarpur, SAS nagar and Moga among others.
The party has fielded National Commission for Scheduled Caste chairman and former Union minister Vijay Sampla from Phagwara. From Gurdaspur assembly seat, Parminder Singh Gill has been fielded, while Fateh Singh Bajwa will be fighting the poll battle from Batala.
Besides, the BJP has also also given the ticket to National Commission for Minorities and former Indian Police Service officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Ropar.
Here's the full list of candidates:
Bhoa (SC)- Seema Kumari
Gurdaspur- Parminder Singh Gill
Batala- Fateh Singh Bajwa
Dera Baba Nanak- Kuldeep Singh Kahloan
Majitha- Pradeep Singh Bhullar
Amritsar West (SC)- Kumar Amit Valmiki
Attari- Balwinder Kaur
Phagwara- Vijay Sampla
Shahkot- Narinder Pal Singh Chandi
Kartarpur (SC)- Surinder Mahey
Jalandhar Cantt.- Sarbit Singh Makkar
Anandpur Sahib- Dr. Parminder Sharma
Rupnagar- Iqbal Singh Lalpura
Chamkaur Sahib- Dharshan Singh Shivjot
SAS Nagar- Sanjiv Vashishth
Samrala- Ranjit Singh Gahlewal
Ludhiana North- Praveen Bansal
Moga- Dr. Harjot Kamal Moga
Guru Har Sahai- Gurparvej Singh Sandhu
Balluana- Vandana Sangwaan
Lambi- Rakesh Dhingra
Maur- Dhayal Singh Sodhi
Barnala- Dheeraj Kumar
Dhuri- Randeep Singh Deol
Nabha (SC)- Gurpreet Singh Shahpur
Rajpura- Jagdish Kumar Jagga
Ghanaur- Vikas Sharma
The BJP has, thus far, announced the names of 61 of its 65 candidates for the upcoming Punjab polls.
The party is contesting the elections in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress last year and floated his own party following a bitter power tussle with party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.